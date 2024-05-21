These 3 Consumer Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer discretionary sector.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation VAC

Dividend Yield: 3.10%

analyst Patrick Scholes maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $149 to $159 on March 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Recent News: On May 6, Marriott Vacations posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Tapestry, Inc. TPR

Dividend Yield: 3.30%

analyst Mark Altschwagermaintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $52 to $50 on May 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Recent News: On May 9, Tapestry reported a third-quarter FY24 sales decline of 2% year-on-year to $1.482 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.498 billion.

International Game Technology PLC IGT

Dividend Yield: 3.94%

analyst David Bainreinstated a Buy rating with a price target of $30 on April 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Recent News: On May 14, The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 46 cents, beating the analyst consensus of 23 cents. Quarterly sales of $1.067 billion beat the street view of $1.029 billion..

