Sector: Industrials. Industry: Road & Rail
USA Truck Inc provides transportation and logistics services. It reports two segments namely Trucking which consists of the company's truckload and freight service offerings and USAT Logistics which consist of the company's freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal service offerings. The company transports commodities throughout the United States and into and out of portions of Canada and Mexico. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Trucking segment.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7101.380 0.6700
REV188.800M200.854M12.054M

USA Truck Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy USA Truck (USAK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are USA Truck's (USAK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for USA Truck (USAK) stock?

A

The latest price target for USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK) was reported by Stephens & Co. on April 6, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting USAK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -79.03% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for USA Truck (USAK)?

A

The stock price for USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK) is $23.84 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does USA Truck (USAK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for USA Truck.

Q

When is USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) reporting earnings?

A

USA Truck’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is USA Truck (USAK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for USA Truck.

Q

What sector and industry does USA Truck (USAK) operate in?

A

USA Truck is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.