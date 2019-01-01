QQQ
Apr 2, 2021

Analyst Ratings

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (USAI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (ARCA: USAI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pacer American Energy Independence ETF's (USAI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacer American Energy Independence ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (USAI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacer American Energy Independence ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (USAI)?

A

The stock price for Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (ARCA: USAI) is $24.87 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:21:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (USAI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 21, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 19, 2018.

Q

When is Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (ARCA:USAI) reporting earnings?

A

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (USAI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacer American Energy Independence ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (USAI) operate in?

A

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.