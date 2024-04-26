Why Aon Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 7%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Aon plc AON fell sharply during Friday's session after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Aon posted adjusted earnings of $5.66 per share, missing market estimates of $5.91 per share. The company's sales came in at $4.070 billion versus expectations of $4.126 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Aon shares dipped 7.4% to $283.19 on Friday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today’s mid-day session.

Gainers

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc BDRX shares jumped 73.3% to $1.2475 after the company entered an exclusive license agreement with Rapamycin Holdings for the rights to eRapa.

Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY gained 63% to $0.0845.

NewGenIvf Group Limited NIVF shares gained 55% to $2.01 after dipping 16% on Thursday.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc . ULH surged 45.2% to $47.76 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Focus Universal Inc . FCUV jumped 40% to $0.3967 after the company announced board approval for the spin-off of Lusher.

BranchOut Food Inc. BOF gained 37% to $2.68.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited CCM gained 29% to $0.6502. Concord Medical filed 2023 annual report on Form 20-F.

Exponent, Inc. EXPO shares climbed 28.5% to $102.41 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Skillsoft Corp . SKIL climbed 26.4% to $8.60.

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited MMV gained 24.2% to $0.61.

Snap Inc . SNAP gained 23% to $14.02 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter revenue guidance above estimates. Also, the company reported a year-over-year increase in quarterly daily active users.

Tutor Perini Corporation TPC surged 22.2% to $16.98 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued FY24 EPS guidance.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc . SBFM surged 22.2% to $0.9888.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc . SLCA gained 20% to $15.67 after the company reported first-quarter financial results and entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo.

Earlyworks Co., Ltd ELWS rose 19.7% to $0.8725 after gaining 19% on Thursday.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc . CGEM surged 19.5% to $23.03.

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc . TVGN shares gained 19.3% to $1.0150 after falling over 43% on Thursday.

ATRenew Inc. RERE surged 18.9% to $1.9150. ATRenew announced appointment of new director.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd . ZIM gained 17.5% to $13.39.

Freight Technologies, Inc . FRGT climbed 17% to $1.0702 after gaining 5% on Thursday.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc . SKX shares gained 16% to $68.20 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter FY24 earnings.

AppFolio, Inc. APPF surged 16% to $251.22 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY24 revenue guidance above estimates.

Newell Brands Inc . NWL gained 15% to $7.97 after the company reported better than expected first-quarter earnings and issued guidance.

ResMed Inc. RMD shares rose 13.7% to $208.63 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Rogers Corporation ROG surged 12.7% to $123.46 after the company beat first-quarter EPS and sales estimates.

iLearningEngines, Inc . AILE gained 11.3% to $7.92

Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG rose 10.6% to $172.52 the company posted upbeat results for its first quarter. Alphabet's board authorized an additional share repurchase program of up to $70 billion and also announced its first-ever quarterly dividend.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc . KTOS gained 8.8% to $18.80 after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised its price target from $20 to $27.

AutoNation, Inc. AN climbed 8.6% to $174.20 following second-quarter results.

climbed 8.6% to $174.20 following second-quarter results. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA shares gained 8.4% to $0.8725 after gaining 15% on Thursday.

Losers

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ICLK shares fell 48.8% to $1.31 after the company announced the termination of its merger agreement.

Nuwellis, Inc . NUWE fell 46.7% to $0.1540 after the company reported pricing of $2.7 million public offering.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp . SGBX fell 27.7% to $0.1584.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH dipped 25.3% to $0.5752.

Nature Wood Group Limited NWGL fell 24.5% to $12.71.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. BACK dipped 22.9% to $3.93.

reAlpha Tech Corp. AIRE fell 20.8% to $1.10.

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc . ZVSA fell 19.3% to $4.84.

Saia, Inc . SAIA dipped 19.1% to $439.40 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc . KNSL fell 17.3% to $374.29 following first-quarter results.

Aclarion, Inc. ACON fell 15.5% to $0.3319. Aclarion shares jumped 36% on Thursday after the company announced that its Nociscan solution will be used in the upcoming LIFEHAB trial evaluating the diagnosis and treatment of chronic low back pain.

Oil States International, Inc . OIS fell 15% to $4.5250 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD shares declined 14.8% to $53.55 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc . ATXI fell 13.5% to $7.59.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc . CSSE fell 12.7% to $0.2260 after dipping 39% on Thursday. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment received delinquency letter from the Nasdaq.

TriNet Group, Inc . TNET fell 11.5% to $112.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter results and issued weak guidance.

Intel Corporation INTC shares fell 11.1% to $31.23 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued EPS guidance below estimates.

Accolade, Inc . ACCD dipped 10.6% to $8.22 following quarterly results.

XPO, Inc . XPO fell 10.2% to $106.14.

Atlassian Corporation TEAM shares fell 9.4% to $179.76 after the company reported third-quarter financial results. Atlassian said Scott Farquhar has decided to step down from his role as co-CEO, effective Aug. 31. Cannon-Brookes will continue to lead Atlassian as CEO.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc . VINC shares fell 8.8% to $0.8180 after the company announced pricing of underwritten public offering of common stock and warrants.

SCWorx Corp . WORX fell 8.7% to $2.52 after surging 36% on Thursday.

ACM Research, Inc . ACMR fell 8.3% to $25.94 after announcing preliminary unaudited revenue and shipments for the first quarter.

Roku, Inc . ROKU shares fell 8.2% to $57.63 after the company reported first-quarter financial results.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc . PCSA fell 7.8% to $2.52. Processa Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 50% on Thursday after HC Wainwright & Co initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced an $8 price target.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc . RRR dipped 7.4% to $54.83.

ArcBest Corporation ARCB declined 7.3% to $128.07.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc . ALSN fell 6.6% to $74.97 following first-quarter results.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ODFL fell 6.2% to $184.41.

DexCom, Inc . DXCM shares declined 6.3% to $129.17 after the company reported first-quarter financial results.

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM fell 4% to $116.44 following weak earnings.

