Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$1.560
Quarterly Revenue
$523.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$523.9M
Earnings History
Universal Logistics Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH) reporting earnings?
Universal Logistics Hldgs (ULH) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH)?
The Actual EPS was $0.10, which missed the estimate of $0.14.
What were Universal Logistics Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:ULH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $305.2M, which beat the estimate of $298.2M.
