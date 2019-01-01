Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Universal Logistics Hldgs
Universal Logistics Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ: ULH) was reported by Stifel on October 12, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $30.00 expecting ULH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.48% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ: ULH) was provided by Stifel, and Universal Logistics Hldgs maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Universal Logistics Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Universal Logistics Hldgs was filed on October 12, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 12, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Universal Logistics Hldgs (ULH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $26.00 to $30.00. The current price Universal Logistics Hldgs (ULH) is trading at is $28.99, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
