What's Going On With Under Armour Shares Friday?

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) shares are trading lower Friday after the company expanded its fiscal-year 2025 restructuring plan and announced a brand separation agreement with Steph Curry.

What To Know: Under Armour approved an additional $95 million in restructuring actions, bringing the total estimated charges under its fiscal-year 2025 restructuring plan to as much as $255 million. The plan includes employee severance and benefits costs, contract terminations, asset impairments and other transformation-related expenses.

The company said up to $107 million of the charges will be cash-related, including approximately $34 million in severance and benefits and $73 million tied to various transformational initiatives. Up to $148 million will be non-cash charges related to contract terminations, facility and software impairments and other asset-related costs.

In addition, Under Armour and Steph Curry announced plans to separate the Curry Brand from the company. Under Armour estimates its total global basketball business, including Curry Brand, will generate approximately $100 million to $120 million in revenue for fiscal 2026. The company does not expect the separation to significantly affect its consolidated financial results or profitability.

Under the agreement, Curry will become independent of Under Armour, though the company will still release the Curry 13 — the final Curry Brand x Under Armour shoe — in February 2026, with additional collections available through October 2026.

UA Price Action: At the time of writing, Under Armour shares are trading 2.546% lower at $4.35, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

