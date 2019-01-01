Under Armour (NYSE:UA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 6
EPS
$-0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$1.3B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.3B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Under Armour using advanced sorting and filters.
Under Armour Questions & Answers
When is Under Armour (NYSE:UA) reporting earnings?
Under Armour (UA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Under Armour (NYSE:UA)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which beat the estimate of $-0.07.
What were Under Armour’s (NYSE:UA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.1B, which beat the estimate of $1.1B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.