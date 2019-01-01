Under Armour (NYSE:UA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Under Armour
Under Armour Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Under Armour (NYSE: UA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting UA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 138.10% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Under Armour (NYSE: UA) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Under Armour upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Under Armour, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Under Armour was filed on February 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Under Armour (UA) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $23.00 to $24.00. The current price Under Armour (UA) is trading at is $10.08, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
