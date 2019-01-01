Unity Software (NYSE:U), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Unity Software (NYSE:U) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Unity Software reported in-line EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $85.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 17.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Unity Software's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.07 -0.13 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.06 -0.02 -0.10 Revenue Estimate 295.13M 264.62M 243.12M 216.60M Revenue Actual 315.86M 286.33M 273.56M 234.77M

