Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Tempur Sealy International Inc is one of the world's largest bedding providers. The firm develops and distributes bedding products globally through its North America and international segments (Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America). Tempur Sealy's products are divided into the bedding and other product categories. The bedding category comprises the majority of net sales. The primary distribution channels of the company within each segment are retail (including furniture and bedding retailers, department stores, and warehouse clubs) and other (including e-commerce platforms, company-owned stores, and third-party distributors). The majority of net sales is derived from retail. Some major brands of the firm include Tempur, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9500.880 -0.0700
REV1.450B1.360B-90.400M

Analyst Ratings

Tempur Sealy Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tempur Sealy Intl's (TPX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) was reported by Wedbush on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting TPX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.97% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX)?

A

The stock price for Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) is $32.795 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) pay a dividend?

A

The next Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-07.

Q

When is Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) reporting earnings?

A

Tempur Sealy Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tempur Sealy Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) operate in?

A

Tempur Sealy Intl is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.