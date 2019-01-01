|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.950
|0.880
|-0.0700
|REV
|1.450B
|1.360B
|-90.400M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Tempur Sealy Intl’s space includes: Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS), Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN), Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG), Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) and Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK).
The latest price target for Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) was reported by Wedbush on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting TPX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.97% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) is $32.795 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-07.
Tempur Sealy Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tempur Sealy Intl.
Tempur Sealy Intl is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.