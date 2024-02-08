Tempur Sealy Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. TPX is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Feb. 8, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 54 cents per share, compared to year-ago earnings of 54 cents per share. The company is projected to report revenue of $1.18 billion, compared to $1.19 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Tempur Sealy International, during November, reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter results.

Tempur Sealy shares rose 1.1% to close at $51.25 on Wednesday.

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Strong Buy rating and raised the price target from $45 to $58 on Jan. 19, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

