Disney To Rally Around 17%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Stephens & Co. cut the price target for Centene Corporation CNC from $92 to $85. Stephens & Co. analyst Scott Fidel downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Centene shares fell 0.3% to close at $76.93 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities boosted the price target for Simon Property Group, Inc. SPG from $139 to $147. Truist Securities analyst Ki Bin Kim maintained a Hold rating. Simon Property shares fell 2.5% to close at $151.86 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital increased FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS price target from $447 to $458. BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Market Perform rating. FactSet Research shares fell 0.7% to close at $447.46 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird boosted the price target for GoDaddy Inc. GDDY from $130 to $150. Baird analyst Vikram Kesavabhotla maintained an Outperform rating. GoDaddy shares gained 1.1% to close at $121.62 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel raised Masimo Corporation MASI price target from $125 to $148. Stifel analyst Rick Wise maintained a Hold rating. Masimo shares rose 1.4% to close at $134.93 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group boosted the price target for Foot Locker, Inc. FL from $28 to $32. Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform. Foot Locker shares gained 3.1% to close at $24.39 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo increased Citigroup Inc. C price target from $70 to $80. Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained an Overweight rating. Citigroup shares fell 0.8% to close at $60.82 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays boosted The Walt Disney Company DIS price target from $95 to $135. Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Disney shares fell 0.7% to close at $115.87 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan raised monday.com Ltd. MNDY price target from $230 to $270. JP Morgan analyst Pinjalim Bora maintained an Overweight rating. monday.com shares fell 0.6% to close at $228.00 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International, Inc. TPX price target from $50 to $75. Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Tempur Sealy shares fell 2.1% to close at $54.89 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
