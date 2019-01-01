Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Teekay Tankers
Teekay Tankers Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) was reported by DNB Markets on April 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting TNK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -28.40% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) was provided by DNB Markets, and Teekay Tankers downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Teekay Tankers, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Teekay Tankers was filed on April 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Teekay Tankers (TNK) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $15.00. The current price Teekay Tankers (TNK) is trading at is $20.95, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
