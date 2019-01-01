ñol

Teekay Tankers
(NYSE:TNK)
20.95
-0.11[-0.52%]
At close: Jun 3
20.95
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low20.47 - 21.06
52 Week High/Low9.89 - 22.1
Open / Close20.96 / 20.95
Float / Outstanding22.7M / 33.8M
Vol / Avg.426.1K / 445.5K
Mkt Cap708.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price16.86
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.41
Total Float22.7M

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Teekay Tankers reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$-0.410

Quarterly Revenue

$174M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$174M

Earnings Recap

 

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 02:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Teekay Tankers beat estimated earnings by 43.06%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.72.

Revenue was up $31.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 8.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Teekay Tankers's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.83 -1.62 -0.98 -0.80
EPS Actual -0.74 -1.48 -1.23 -0.65
Revenue Estimate 61.36M 41.17M 80.65M 94.29M
Revenue Actual 160.31M 115.89M 123.42M 142.75M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Teekay Tankers Questions & Answers

Q
When is Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) reporting earnings?
A

Teekay Tankers (TNK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.32, which hit the estimate of $-0.32.

Q
What were Teekay Tankers’s (NYSE:TNK) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $89.4M, which beat the estimate of $85.3M.

