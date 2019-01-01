Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 02:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Teekay Tankers beat estimated earnings by 43.06%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.72.

Revenue was up $31.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 8.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Teekay Tankers's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.83 -1.62 -0.98 -0.80 EPS Actual -0.74 -1.48 -1.23 -0.65 Revenue Estimate 61.36M 41.17M 80.65M 94.29M Revenue Actual 160.31M 115.89M 123.42M 142.75M

