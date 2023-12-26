Marathon Digital, Canaan, CleanSpark And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday

Loading...
U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 40 points on Tuesday.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM shares fell 14.5% to $9.94.
- Luther Burbank Corporation LBC dipped 7.1% to $9.99.
- Qurate Retail, Inc. QRTEB declined 5.9% to $6.17.
- Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK fell 5.2% to $51.60.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited NAT declined 5.9% to $4.2711.
- Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. LXEO fell 5.6% to $14.68.
- Canaan Inc. CAN fell 4.6% to $3.0288 amid a decline in Bitcoin.
- B. Riley Financial, Inc. RILY fell 4.5% to $19.21.
- CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK fell 4.5% to $11.36 amid a decline in Bitcoin.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA declined 3.1% to $25.87 amid a decline in Bitcoin.
