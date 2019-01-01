Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Tilly's
Tilly's Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Tilly's (NYSE: TLYS) was reported by William Blair on March 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting TLYS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Tilly's (NYSE: TLYS) was provided by William Blair, and Tilly's downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Tilly's, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Tilly's was filed on March 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Tilly's (TLYS) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Tilly's (TLYS) is trading at is $8.12, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.