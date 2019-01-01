|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-07
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.010
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|27.500M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Innovid (NYSE: CTV) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Innovid’s space includes: Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG), Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX), Tremor Intl (NASDAQ:TRMR), WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) and AdTheorent Holding (NASDAQ:ADTH).
The latest price target for Innovid (NYSE: CTV) was reported by BMO Capital on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting CTV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 111.64% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Innovid (NYSE: CTV) is $3.78 last updated Today at 5:02:01 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 28, 2018.
Innovid’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 7, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Innovid.
Innovid is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NYSE.