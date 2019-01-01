QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Innovid Corp powers connected TV (CTV) advertising streaming, personalization, and measurement for various brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables data-driven personalization, real-time decisioning, scaled ad serving, and accredited measurement, Innovid offers its clients and partners streamlined solutions that optimize the value of investments across screens and devices.

Innovid Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Innovid (CTV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Innovid (NYSE: CTV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Innovid's (CTV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Innovid (CTV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Innovid (NYSE: CTV) was reported by BMO Capital on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting CTV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 111.64% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Innovid (CTV)?

A

The stock price for Innovid (NYSE: CTV) is $3.78 last updated Today at 5:02:01 PM.

Q

Does Innovid (CTV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 28, 2018.

Q

When is Innovid (NYSE:CTV) reporting earnings?

A

Innovid’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 7, 2022.

Q

Is Innovid (CTV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Innovid.

Q

What sector and industry does Innovid (CTV) operate in?

A

Innovid is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NYSE.