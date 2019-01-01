Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.880
Quarterly Revenue
$308.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$308.4M
Earnings History
Thryv Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) reporting earnings?
Thryv Holdings (THRY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.
What were Thryv Holdings’s (NASDAQ:THRY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $240.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
