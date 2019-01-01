ñol

Thryv Holdings
(NASDAQ:THRY)
25.33
-0.11[-0.43%]
At close: Jun 3
25.33
00
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low24.76 - 25.78
52 Week High/Low23.32 - 42.99
Open / Close25.24 / 25.33
Float / Outstanding19.4M / 34.2M
Vol / Avg.206.6K / 263K
Mkt Cap867.3M
P/E9.78
50d Avg. Price26.72
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.98
Total Float19.4M

Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Thryv Holdings

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Thryv Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Thryv Holdings (THRY)?
A

The latest price target for Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ: THRY) was reported by B. Riley Securities on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $50.00 expecting THRY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 97.39% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Thryv Holdings (THRY)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ: THRY) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Thryv Holdings maintained their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Thryv Holdings (THRY)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Thryv Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Thryv Holdings was filed on November 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 12, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Thryv Holdings (THRY) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Thryv Holdings (THRY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $45.00 to $50.00. The current price Thryv Holdings (THRY) is trading at is $25.33, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

