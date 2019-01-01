Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Thryv Holdings
Thryv Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ: THRY) was reported by B. Riley Securities on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $50.00 expecting THRY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 97.39% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ: THRY) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Thryv Holdings maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Thryv Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Thryv Holdings was filed on November 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Thryv Holdings (THRY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $45.00 to $50.00. The current price Thryv Holdings (THRY) is trading at is $25.33, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
