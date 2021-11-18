Thryv Shares Pop On SmallCap 600 Index Inclusion
- Thryv Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THRY), the provider of Thryv software for small businesses, will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, effective before the opening of trading on November 24.
- "We believe the inclusion in the index will increase our visibility and raise awareness of the difference we are making for small businesses across the globe," CEO Joe Walsh said.
- Thryv beat Q2 consensus and raised FY21 outlook aided by robust SaaS momentum.
- Price Action: THRY shares traded higher by 11.9% at $41.42 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
