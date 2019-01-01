Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bio-Techne beat estimated earnings by 7.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.14 versus an estimate of $2.0.

Revenue was up $46.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 4.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bio-Techne's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.79 1.72 1.70 1.55 EPS Actual 1.88 1.83 1.87 1.79 Revenue Estimate 266.57M 252.42M 244.62M 228.22M Revenue Actual 269.28M 257.72M 259.03M 243.55M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.