Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bio-Techne beat estimated earnings by 7.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.14 versus an estimate of $2.0.
Revenue was up $46.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 4.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bio-Techne's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.79
|1.72
|1.70
|1.55
|EPS Actual
|1.88
|1.83
|1.87
|1.79
|Revenue Estimate
|266.57M
|252.42M
|244.62M
|228.22M
|Revenue Actual
|269.28M
|257.72M
|259.03M
|243.55M
Earnings History
