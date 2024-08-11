Warner Bros, Airbnb And Monster Beverage Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Aug 4-Aug 10): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- McKesson Corporation MCK shares decreased 12.06% after reporting worse-than-expected first-quarter FY25 sales results. Analysts revised the company’s price targets.
- BIO-TECHNE Corp TECH stock 11.71% value last week on worse-than-expected Q4 revenue results.
- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD stock declined 10.62% following weak second-quarter financial results. Several analysts updated their ratings and price targets on the stock.
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL shares dipped 10.41% on Q2 results and cut its FY24 adjusted outlook. Analysts lowered the price target on the stock.
- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. SRPT stock fell 9.33% on worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company issued FY25 net product revenue guidance below estimates, and several analysts cut their price forecasts for the stock.
- Monster Beverage Corporation MNST stock plummeted 8.95% after the company reported Q2 financial results. Many analysts cut the price target.
- TopBuild Corp. BLD stock dived 8.93% following worse-than-expected quarterly results. Several analysts lowered the price target on the company.
- Airbnb, Inc. ABNB stock dived 7.01% after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly EPS results and issued third-quarter revenue guidance below estimates. Many analysts slashed the price target and forecast on the stock.
- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. WMS stock fell 6.94% following a quarterly earnings miss.
- SBA Communications Corp SBAC stock fell 6.85% in the last week.
Also Read:
- Shopify, Palantir And Uber Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (Aug 4-Aug 10): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in