Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Container Store Group beat estimated earnings by 76.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was down $9.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 22.79% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Container Store Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.29 0.09 0.57 EPS Actual 0.28 0.54 0.36 0.71 Revenue Estimate 262.04M 260.47M 227.45M 295.19M Revenue Actual 267.30M 275.95M 245.31M 314.68M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.