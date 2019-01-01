ñol

Container Store Group
(NYSE:TCS)
7.735
-0.125[-1.59%]
At close: Jun 3
7.74
0.0050[0.06%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low7.59 - 7.75
52 Week High/Low6.7 - 14.25
Open / Close7.73 / 7.74
Float / Outstanding32.3M / 49.6M
Vol / Avg.411K / 520K
Mkt Cap383.9M
P/E4.78
50d Avg. Price7.78
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.28
Total Float32.3M

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Container Store Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 17

EPS

$0.460

Quarterly Revenue

$305.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$305.5M

Earnings Recap

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Container Store Group beat estimated earnings by 76.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was down $9.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 22.79% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Container Store Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.21 0.29 0.09 0.57
EPS Actual 0.28 0.54 0.36 0.71
Revenue Estimate 262.04M 260.47M 227.45M 295.19M
Revenue Actual 267.30M 275.95M 245.31M 314.68M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Container Store Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) reporting earnings?
A

Container Store Group (TCS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.11, which missed the estimate of $0.74.

Q
What were Container Store Group’s (NYSE:TCS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $183.1M, which beat the estimate of $115M.

