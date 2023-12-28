'Most Suspicious Congressional Stock Trade?' Little-Known Med Tech Firm Surges 48% In Just 2 Months After Senator Tina Smith Bought The Dip

Loading... Loading...

Sen. Tina Smith’s (D-Minn.) significant November investment in a medical device maker’s stock has yielded a remarkable 48% return within just two months.

What Happened: Smith purchased $250,000 worth of healthcare company Tactile Systems Technology TCMD shares, a move labeled as “the most suspicious congressional stock trade in months” by Quiver Quantitative on social media.

The value of TCMD stock, standing at about $10 at the time of investment, increased to $14.85 by the market’s closing on Nov. 27, with a subsequent rise of 4.79% over the past 30 days.

Being a member of the Senate Committees on Health and the firm being based in her home state of Minnesota adds to the intrigue. The company has secured several government contracts worth millions of dollars despite its relatively small size.

The timing of the investment coincided with a significant downturn in TCMD’s stock market value.

Since Smith’s investment, the company’s stock value has surged by a remarkable 48%.

This isn’t the only successful trade by Smith, as she also invested in Artivion AORT around the same time, yielding similarly profitable results.

Why It Matters: This incident raises concerns amid the ongoing scrutiny of Congressional stock trading, fueling support for the "Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act," a bipartisan bill seeking to prohibit representatives from directing their investments.

Despite growing support, the vote for the bill has been repeatedly delayed. TCMD’s current value, lower than its yearly highs, notably began climbing after Senator Smith’s investment, following a sharp fall.

Nancy Pelosi, the former House Speaker, is known for her involvement in stock trading, to the extent that there exists a tracker for her portfolio. The stock acquisitions made by her spouse frequently face scrutiny, particularly in light of the regulatory information she has access to.

