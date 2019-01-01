Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Tactile Systems Tech
The latest price target for Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ: TCMD) was reported by Oppenheimer on November 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $55.00 expecting TCMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 451.10% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ: TCMD) was provided by Oppenheimer, and Tactile Systems Tech upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Tactile Systems Tech, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Tactile Systems Tech was filed on November 13, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 13, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Tactile Systems Tech (TCMD) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $55.00. The current price Tactile Systems Tech (TCMD) is trading at is $9.98, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
