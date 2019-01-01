ñol

Tactile Systems Tech
(NASDAQ:TCMD)
9.98
-0.11[-1.09%]
At close: Jun 3
9.40
-0.5800[-5.81%]
After Hours: 5:47PM EDT
Day High/Low9.72 - 10.25
52 Week High/Low8.71 - 57.64
Open / Close9.92 / 9.98
Float / Outstanding15.7M / 19.9M
Vol / Avg.232K / 243.6K
Mkt Cap199M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price15.37
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.78
Total Float15.7M

Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Tactile Systems Tech reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 2

EPS

$-0.420

Quarterly Revenue

$48M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$48M

Earnings Recap

Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tactile Systems Tech missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.28.

Revenue was up $5.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.33 which was followed by a 16.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tactile Systems Tech's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.05 0.12 0.01 -0.15
EPS Actual -0.28 -0.08 0.07 -0.12
Revenue Estimate 58.05M 57.44M 49.92M 41.73M
Revenue Actual 61.73M 52.50M 51.06M 42.77M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Tactile Systems Tech Questions & Answers

Q
When is Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) reporting earnings?
A

Tactile Systems Tech (TCMD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Tactile Systems Tech’s (NASDAQ:TCMD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $26.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.