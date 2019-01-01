STORE Capital Corp is a real estate investment trust involved in the acquisition and management of single tenant operation real estate, or STORE, properties across the U.S. STORE Capital primarily leases facilities at which a company operates its business and generates sales to middle-market and large businesses through long-term agreements. Most of STORE's revenue comes from its service sector customers, which include, notably, restaurants, movie theaters, health clubs, early childhood education centers, and furniture stores. A sizable percentage of STORE's total real estate portfolio is comprised of the restaurant and industrial locations. Specifically, properties in Texas, Illinois, and Georgia make up a large amount of STORE's investments as well.