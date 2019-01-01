|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in STORE Capital’s space includes: Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX), Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL), Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH), Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and Generation Income (NASDAQ:GIPR).
The latest price target for STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) was reported by Jefferies on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting STOR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.71% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) is $30.4 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
STORE Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for STORE Capital.
STORE Capital is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.