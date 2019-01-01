QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
STORE Capital Corp is a real estate investment trust involved in the acquisition and management of single tenant operation real estate, or STORE, properties across the U.S. STORE Capital primarily leases facilities at which a company operates its business and generates sales to middle-market and large businesses through long-term agreements. Most of STORE's revenue comes from its service sector customers, which include, notably, restaurants, movie theaters, health clubs, early childhood education centers, and furniture stores. A sizable percentage of STORE's total real estate portfolio is comprised of the restaurant and industrial locations. Specifically, properties in Texas, Illinois, and Georgia make up a large amount of STORE's investments as well.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.560
REV188.240M195.486M7.246M

STORE Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy STORE Capital (STOR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are STORE Capital's (STOR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for STORE Capital (STOR) stock?

A

The latest price target for STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) was reported by Jefferies on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting STOR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.71% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for STORE Capital (STOR)?

A

The stock price for STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) is $30.4 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does STORE Capital (STOR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) reporting earnings?

A

STORE Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is STORE Capital (STOR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for STORE Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does STORE Capital (STOR) operate in?

A

STORE Capital is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.