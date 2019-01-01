QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.2K
Div / Yield
0.61/3.01%
52 Wk
16.43 - 21.35
Mkt Cap
16.1B
Payout Ratio
18.75
Open
-
P/E
11.24
EPS
0.78
Shares
788.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Stora Enso Oyj is a Finnish paper and biomaterials company. Its operations are organized into six divisions: Consumer Board segment provides high-quality virgin fiber carton board; Packaging Solutions division provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services that are designed for a wide array of applications; Biomaterials division offers pulp grades to meet the demands of paper, board, tissue, textile, and hygiene product producers; Wood Products division provides innovative wood-based solutions for construction, window, door, packaging and decoration industries, Paper division involves a wide product portfolio for print and office use; and Others. Geographically it carries on sales in Germany, Finland, Sweden, Poland, China, and other regions.

Analyst Ratings

Stora Enso Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stora Enso (SEOJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stora Enso (OTCPK: SEOJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stora Enso's (SEOJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stora Enso.

Q

What is the target price for Stora Enso (SEOJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stora Enso

Q

Current Stock Price for Stora Enso (SEOJF)?

A

The stock price for Stora Enso (OTCPK: SEOJF) is $20.365 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:15:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stora Enso (SEOJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stora Enso.

Q

When is Stora Enso (OTCPK:SEOJF) reporting earnings?

A

Stora Enso does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stora Enso (SEOJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stora Enso.

Q

What sector and industry does Stora Enso (SEOJF) operate in?

A

Stora Enso is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.