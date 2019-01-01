Stora Enso Oyj is a Finnish paper and biomaterials company. Its operations are organized into six divisions: Consumer Board segment provides high-quality virgin fiber carton board; Packaging Solutions division provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services that are designed for a wide array of applications; Biomaterials division offers pulp grades to meet the demands of paper, board, tissue, textile, and hygiene product producers; Wood Products division provides innovative wood-based solutions for construction, window, door, packaging and decoration industries, Paper division involves a wide product portfolio for print and office use; and Others. Geographically it carries on sales in Germany, Finland, Sweden, Poland, China, and other regions.