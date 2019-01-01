QQQ
Range
18.48 - 18.96
Vol / Avg.
20.9K/24.1K
Div / Yield
0.63/3.31%
52 Wk
15.96 - 21.65
Mkt Cap
15B
Payout Ratio
18.73
Open
18.58
P/E
10.46
EPS
0.78
Shares
788.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 7:45AM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Paper & Forest Products
Stora Enso Oyj is a Finnish paper and biomaterials company. Its operations are organized into six divisions: Consumer Board segment provides high-quality virgin fiber carton board; Packaging Solutions division provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services that are designed for a wide array of applications; Biomaterials division offers pulp grades to meet the demands of paper, board, tissue, textile, and hygiene product producers; Wood Products division provides innovative wood-based solutions for construction, window, door, packaging and decoration industries, Paper division involves a wide product portfolio for print and office use; and Others. Geographically it carries on sales in Germany, Finland, Sweden, Poland, China, and other regions.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.370
REV3.110B

Analyst Ratings

Stora Enso Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stora Enso (SEOAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stora Enso (OTCPK: SEOAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stora Enso's (SEOAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stora Enso.

Q

What is the target price for Stora Enso (SEOAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stora Enso

Q

Current Stock Price for Stora Enso (SEOAY)?

A

The stock price for Stora Enso (OTCPK: SEOAY) is $18.96 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:48:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stora Enso (SEOAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 1969 to stockholders of record on April 22, 2015.

Q

When is Stora Enso (OTCPK:SEOAY) reporting earnings?

A

Stora Enso’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.

Q

Is Stora Enso (SEOAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stora Enso.

Q

What sector and industry does Stora Enso (SEOAY) operate in?

A

Stora Enso is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.