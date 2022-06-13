Here's Why Steel Connect Shares Are Up Premarket

- Steel Partners Holdings LP SPLP agreed to acquire the remaining shares of Steel Connect, Inc STCN for $1.35 per share in cash and earn-out consideration.
- Steel Connect shares closed at $1.21 on June 10.
- Steel Connect will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Steel Partners under the arrangement.
- Steel Partners held $201.4 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
- Price Action: STCN shares traded higher by 15.70% at $1.40 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.