Here's Why Steel Connect Shares Are Up Premarket

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 13, 2022 8:31 AM | 1 min read
  • Steel Partners Holdings LP SPLP agreed to acquire the remaining shares of Steel Connect, Inc STCN for $1.35 per share in cash and earn-out consideration.
  • Steel Connect shares closed at $1.21 on June 10.
  • Steel Connect will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Steel Partners under the arrangement.
  • Steel Partners held $201.4 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Price Action: STCN shares traded higher by 15.70% at $1.40 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

