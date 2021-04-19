 Skip to main content

54 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 5:19am   Comments
54 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers

  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) shares surged 73.9% to close at $31.30 on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $18 per share.
  • General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN) climbed 55.7% to settle at $18.95 after United Rentals announced plans to acquire the company for $19 per share in cash.
  • Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares surged 34.5% to close at $3.86 after the company announced it signed a definitive merger agreement with SharpLink.
  • StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) climbed 31.3% to settle at $2.18. StoneMor, last month, announced plans to acquire four cemeteries for $5,395,000.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) climbed 31% to close at $16.20.
  • Akoya BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKYA) gained 30.3% to settle at $26.05 as the company priced its IPO of 6.58 million shares at a price of $20 per share, for gross proceeds of $131.6 million.
  • INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) gained 26.5% to close at $13.62.
  • Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) jumped 25.2% to close at $7.94 after the company said it paid $1 million towards acquisition of license for mRNA technology platform to develop genetically edited cells for multiple cancers and blood disorders.
  • China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGA) gained 21.2% to close at $13.15.
  • Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) rose 20% to settle at $8.82. S3 Partners, an analytics firm that specializes in reporting market data, said in a report this week that Clover Health has a high short percent of float of 144.73%, which caught the attention of many retail traders on Twitter and Reddit.
  • Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) climbed 16.5% to close at $14.79.
  • Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) gained 15.2% to settle at $20.28.
  • LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) surged 14.9% to close at $9.97. LifeMD responded to short-seller report.
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) rose 14.2% to close at $4.82.
  • Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) gained 13.6% to settle at $13.23 after B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20 per share.
  • Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares gained 13.2% to close at $57.92. Lattice Semiconductor will replace PTC in the S&P MidCap 400, effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, April 20.
  • Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP) rose 13.2% to settle at $19.00. The company recently released Q4 results.
  • COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) gained 13.1% to settle at $2.33. ComSovereign Holding recently announced the acquisition of Innovation Digital for $8 million consisting of $1.6 million in cash and convertible debt and $6.4 million worth of shares.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 12.5% to settle at $227.35.
  • Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) shares surged 12.3% to close at $4.21 after the company announced it partnered with Batteries Plus Bulbs for national retail distribution.
  • Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SCR) jumped 12.2% to settle at $21.05.
  • Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) climbed 10.5% to settle at $52.16.
  • 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) gained 10.3% to close at $12.23.
  • PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) gained 8.7% to close at $167.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also issued Q2 EPS above analyst estimates.
  • Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) surged 8.5% to close at $35.63 following upbeat Q1 results.
  • Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) shares rose 5.3% to close at $52.97. Progyny will replace Domtar Corp. in the S&P MidCap 400, effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, April 20.

 

Losers

  • Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares tumbled 36.9% to close at $17.46 on Friday after the company reported a wider Q4 loss.
  • Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) dropped 32.4% to settle at $7.30 after climbing around 30% on Thursday. The company's 13D filing recently showed that Modell's Sporting Goods had reported a stake of 18.4% in the company.
  • Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) shares dipped 30.4% to close at $25.35 on Friday after jumping 507% on Thursday.
  • Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 26% to close at $0.77 after dropping around 9% on Thursday.
  • Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) dropped 24.5% to close at $8.91.
  • PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) fell 20.5% to close at $2.10 after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 5,500,000 shares at $2.00 per share.
  • Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) fell 18.8% to close at $27.26. Chemomab Therapeutics files for resale of up to 7.213 million ADSs by selling shareholders.
  • Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) tumbled 17.3% to settle at $1.86.
  • Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) dropped 17.1% to settle at $7.71.
  • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) fell 17% to close at $3.77 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) dropped 16.7% to close at $3.63
  • KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) fell 16.4% to settle at $8.70. KLX Energy Services recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
  • Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) fell 15.5% to settle at $6.52.
  • Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) dipped 15.4% to close at $34.67 after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and a price target of $20 per share.
  • Medley Management Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLY) fell 14.9% to settle at $6.90.
  • Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) dropped 14.6% to close at $48.17 after the company reported it sees Q1 preliminary sales guidance of $36 million to $37 million, versus the $48.73 million estimate. The company also reported retirement of the CEO.
  • Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) fell 14.4% to close at $2.79.
  • Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) declined 14.4% to settle at $2.74. Amesite recently announced contract for pilot program with the EWIE Group of Companies.
  • Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) dropped 14.2% to close at $7.84. B of A Securities, last week, downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform and announced a price target of $9 per share.
  • Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) fell 14.1% to close at $18.03.
  • Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) declined 13.9% to settle at $6.50.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) fell 12.5% to close at $3.23.
  • Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) dropped 12% to settle at $3.81.
  • Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) slipped 10.2% to close at $7.36. Second Sight Medical filed prospectus related to offer and sale from time to time by selling shareholders up to 4.65 million shares of company’s common stock.
  • PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) fell 9.9% to close at $3.10.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) shares fell 9.1% to close at $2.81 after dropping over 8% on Thursday.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 7.2% to settle at $44.64 after Turkey announced the ban of Cryptocurrencies to purchase goods and services.
  • Bit Digital, Inc.(NASDAQ: BTBT) fell 6.7% to close at $13.33 after Turkey announced the ban of Cryptocurrencies to purchase goods and services.

