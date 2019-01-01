1847 Holdings LLC is a diversified holding company. It operates in three segments: retail & appliances, land management, and construction. The firm, through its subsidiaries, provides a wide range of land application services and selling equipment and parts, primarily to the agricultural, construction, and lawn & garden industries; It provides a wide variety of appliance services, including sales, delivery, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing; It also focuses on designing, building, and installing custom cabinetry primarily for custom and semi-custom builders. The company also designs and manufactures horn and safety products and offers vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles.