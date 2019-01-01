QQQ
Range
2 - 2.05
Vol / Avg.
15.3K/5.4K
Div / Yield
0.2/10.00%
52 Wk
1.23 - 3.95
Mkt Cap
9.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2
P/E
-
EPS
-0.25
Shares
4.8M
Outstanding
1847 Holdings LLC is a diversified holding company. It operates in three segments: retail & appliances, land management, and construction. The firm, through its subsidiaries, provides a wide range of land application services and selling equipment and parts, primarily to the agricultural, construction, and lawn & garden industries; It provides a wide variety of appliance services, including sales, delivery, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing; It also focuses on designing, building, and installing custom cabinetry primarily for custom and semi-custom builders. The company also designs and manufactures horn and safety products and offers vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles.

Analyst Ratings

1847 Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy 1847 Holdings (EFSH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 1847 Holdings (OTCQB: EFSH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 1847 Holdings's (EFSH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 1847 Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for 1847 Holdings (EFSH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 1847 Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for 1847 Holdings (EFSH)?

A

The stock price for 1847 Holdings (OTCQB: EFSH) is $2.05 last updated Today at 8:28:36 PM.

Q

Does 1847 Holdings (EFSH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 1847 Holdings.

Q

When is 1847 Holdings (OTCQB:EFSH) reporting earnings?

A

1847 Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 1847 Holdings (EFSH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 1847 Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does 1847 Holdings (EFSH) operate in?

A

1847 Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.