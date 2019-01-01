Synergy CHC Corp is a consumer health care company. It is in the business of marketing and distributing consumer branded products through various distribution channels primarily in the health and wellness industry. The company's products include FOCUSfactor, Flat Tummy Tea, Hand MD, and Neuragen amongst others. Synergy generates the majority of its revenue from the sale of Flat Tummy Tea, which is exclusively sold online at www.flattummyco.com. Flat Tummy Tea is a uniquely formulated two-step herbal detox tea that works to naturally help speed metabolism, boost energy and reduce bloating.