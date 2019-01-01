QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/17.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
98.9K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
89.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Synergy CHC Corp is a consumer health care company. It is in the business of marketing and distributing consumer branded products through various distribution channels primarily in the health and wellness industry. The company's products include FOCUSfactor, Flat Tummy Tea, Hand MD, and Neuragen amongst others. Synergy generates the majority of its revenue from the sale of Flat Tummy Tea, which is exclusively sold online at www.flattummyco.com. Flat Tummy Tea is a uniquely formulated two-step herbal detox tea that works to naturally help speed metabolism, boost energy and reduce bloating.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Synergy CHC Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Synergy CHC (SNYR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Synergy CHC (OTCEM: SNYR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Synergy CHC's (SNYR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Synergy CHC.

Q

What is the target price for Synergy CHC (SNYR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Synergy CHC

Q

Current Stock Price for Synergy CHC (SNYR)?

A

The stock price for Synergy CHC (OTCEM: SNYR) is $0.0011 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 16:14:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Synergy CHC (SNYR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Synergy CHC.

Q

When is Synergy CHC (OTCEM:SNYR) reporting earnings?

A

Synergy CHC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Synergy CHC (SNYR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Synergy CHC.

Q

What sector and industry does Synergy CHC (SNYR) operate in?

A

Synergy CHC is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.