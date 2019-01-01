Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 25
EPS
$-0.370
Quarterly Revenue
$375.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$334.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Super Group (SGHC) using advanced sorting and filters.
Super Group (SGHC) Questions & Answers
When is Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) reporting earnings?
Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.00, which missed the estimate of $0.12.
What were Super Group (SGHC)’s (NYSE:SGHC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which missed the estimate of $384.5M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.