Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Super Group (SGHC)
The latest price target for Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE: SGHC) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting SGHC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.05% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE: SGHC) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Super Group (SGHC) maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Super Group (SGHC), and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Super Group (SGHC) was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.00 to $11.00. The current price Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC) is trading at is $6.96, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
