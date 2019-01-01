Sesen Bio Inc is a late-stage clinical company engaged in next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for the treatment of cancer-based on the company's Targeted Protein Therapeutics platform. The company's lead program, Vicinium, also known as VB4-845, is a locally-administered targeted fusion protein composed of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule antibody fragment tethered to a truncated form of Pseudomonas exotoxin A for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive NMIBC.