|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sesen Bio’s space includes: Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC), Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX), Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM), OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) and Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN).
The latest price target for Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SESN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) is $0.6348 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sesen Bio.
Sesen Bio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sesen Bio.
Sesen Bio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.