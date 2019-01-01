QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Sesen Bio Inc is a late-stage clinical company engaged in next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for the treatment of cancer-based on the company's Targeted Protein Therapeutics platform. The company's lead program, Vicinium, also known as VB4-845, is a locally-administered targeted fusion protein composed of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule antibody fragment tethered to a truncated form of Pseudomonas exotoxin A for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive NMIBC.



Sesen Bio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sesen Bio (SESN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sesen Bio's (SESN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sesen Bio (SESN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SESN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sesen Bio (SESN)?

A

The stock price for Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) is $0.6348 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sesen Bio (SESN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sesen Bio.

Q

When is Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) reporting earnings?

A

Sesen Bio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Sesen Bio (SESN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sesen Bio.

Q

What sector and industry does Sesen Bio (SESN) operate in?

A

Sesen Bio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.