Range
18.42 - 18.42
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/0.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.42 - 33.78
Mkt Cap
352.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
18.42
P/E
15.94
EPS
0.37
Shares
19.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
SUESS MicroTec SE, along with its subsidiaries manufactures and distributes products using microelectromechanical systems and microelectronics. The company operates in business segments of Lithography, which develops, produces, and sells the mask aligner, developer, coater product lines, and others; Bonder, which includes the development, production and distribution of the Bonder product line; Photomask Equipment, which includes the development, manufacture, and sale of the HMx, ASx, MaskTrack, MaskTrack Pro, and others; and Others. The Lithography segment generates maximum revenue for the company. Geographically, the company has operations in the regions of EMEA, North America and the Asia Pacific, of which key revenue is derived from the Asia Pacific region.

Analyst Ratings

SUESS MicroTec Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SUESS MicroTec (SESMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SUESS MicroTec (OTCPK: SESMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SUESS MicroTec's (SESMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SUESS MicroTec.

Q

What is the target price for SUESS MicroTec (SESMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SUESS MicroTec

Q

Current Stock Price for SUESS MicroTec (SESMF)?

A

The stock price for SUESS MicroTec (OTCPK: SESMF) is $18.42 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:59:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SUESS MicroTec (SESMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SUESS MicroTec.

Q

When is SUESS MicroTec (OTCPK:SESMF) reporting earnings?

A

SUESS MicroTec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SUESS MicroTec (SESMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SUESS MicroTec.

Q

What sector and industry does SUESS MicroTec (SESMF) operate in?

A

SUESS MicroTec is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.