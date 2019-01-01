SUESS MicroTec SE, along with its subsidiaries manufactures and distributes products using microelectromechanical systems and microelectronics. The company operates in business segments of Lithography, which develops, produces, and sells the mask aligner, developer, coater product lines, and others; Bonder, which includes the development, production and distribution of the Bonder product line; Photomask Equipment, which includes the development, manufacture, and sale of the HMx, ASx, MaskTrack, MaskTrack Pro, and others; and Others. The Lithography segment generates maximum revenue for the company. Geographically, the company has operations in the regions of EMEA, North America and the Asia Pacific, of which key revenue is derived from the Asia Pacific region.