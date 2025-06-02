June 2, 2025 9:37 AM 3 min read

Boeing To Rally More Than 25%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Truist Securities raised Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR price target from $89 to $100. Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating. Dollar Tree shares closed at $90.26 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc slashed the price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH from $450 to $400. Keybanc analyst Matthew Gillmor maintained an Overweight rating. UnitedHealth shares closed at $301.91 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Raymond James raised Block, Inc. XYZ price target from $74 to $79. Raymond James analyst John Davis maintained an Outperform rating. Block shares closed at $61.75 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wedbush increased the price target for Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC from $128 to $129. Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Blueprint Medicines shares closed at $101.35 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho increased the price target for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG from $15 to $18. Mizuho analyst Maheep Mandloi maintained a Neutral rating. SolarEdge Technologies shares closed at $17.86 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS raised SPX Technologies, Inc. SPXC price target from $160 to $182. UBS analyst Damian Karas upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. SPX Technologies shares settled at $152.09 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley increased EOG Resources, Inc. EOG price target from $132 to $135. Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott maintained an Equal-Weight rating. EOG Resources shares closed at $108.57 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies raised Rollins, Inc ROL price target from $55 to $65. Jefferies analyst Stephanie Moore upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Rollins shares closed at $57.24 on Friday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities increased the price target for The Boeing Company BA from $185 to $260. B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Boeing shares settled at $207.29 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs raised Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. KNX price target from $45 to $65. Goldman Sachs analyst Jordan Alliger upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Knight-Swift Transportation shares closed at $44.32 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying BA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BA Logo
BABoeing Co
$210.581.57%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.06
Growth
25.07
Quality
Not Available
Value
27.44
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BPMC Logo
BPMCBlueprint Medicines Corp
$128.0426.3%
DLTR Logo
DLTRDollar Tree Inc
$90.500.27%
EOG Logo
EOGEOG Resources Inc
$111.662.85%
KNX Logo
KNXKnight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc
$45.061.67%
ROL Logo
ROLRollins Inc
$57.670.73%
SEDG Logo
SEDGSolarEdge Technologies Inc
$17.910.28%
SPXC Logo
SPXCSPX Technologies Inc
$153.220.74%
UNH Logo
UNHUnitedHealth Group Inc
$304.000.69%
XYZ Logo
XYZBlock Inc
$60.30-2.35%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved