Boeing To Rally More Than 25%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

- Truist Securities raised Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR price target from $89 to $100. Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating. Dollar Tree shares closed at $90.26 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc slashed the price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH from $450 to $400. Keybanc analyst Matthew Gillmor maintained an Overweight rating. UnitedHealth shares closed at $301.91 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James raised Block, Inc. XYZ price target from $74 to $79. Raymond James analyst John Davis maintained an Outperform rating. Block shares closed at $61.75 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush increased the price target for Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC from $128 to $129. Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Blueprint Medicines shares closed at $101.35 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho increased the price target for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG from $15 to $18. Mizuho analyst Maheep Mandloi maintained a Neutral rating. SolarEdge Technologies shares closed at $17.86 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS raised SPX Technologies, Inc. SPXC price target from $160 to $182. UBS analyst Damian Karas upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. SPX Technologies shares settled at $152.09 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley increased EOG Resources, Inc. EOG price target from $132 to $135. Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott maintained an Equal-Weight rating. EOG Resources shares closed at $108.57 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies raised Rollins, Inc ROL price target from $55 to $65. Jefferies analyst Stephanie Moore upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Rollins shares closed at $57.24 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities increased the price target for The Boeing Company BA from $185 to $260. B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Boeing shares settled at $207.29 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs raised Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. KNX price target from $45 to $65. Goldman Sachs analyst Jordan Alliger upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Knight-Swift Transportation shares closed at $44.32 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
