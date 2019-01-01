ñol

SolarEdge Technologies
(NASDAQ:SEDG)
Why is it moving?
SolarEdge Technologies shares are trading higher after Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform and announced a $334 price target.
291.30
18.82[6.91%]
Last update: 10:15AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low279.33 - 289.75
52 Week High/Low200.86 - 389.71
Open / Close280.07 / -
Float / Outstanding55M / 55.4M
Vol / Avg.214.3K / 1M
Mkt Cap16.1B
P/E87.61
50d Avg. Price278
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.62
Total Float55M

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

SolarEdge Technologies reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 2

EPS

$1.200

Quarterly Revenue

$655.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$655.1M

Earnings Recap

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SolarEdge Technologies missed estimated earnings by 5.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.2 versus an estimate of $1.27.

Revenue was up $249.59 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 1.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SolarEdge Technologies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.31 1.36 1.12 0.99
EPS Actual 1.10 1.45 1.28 0.98
Revenue Estimate 549.35M 529.99M 454.69M 396.21M
Revenue Actual 551.91M 526.40M 480.06M 405.49M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of SolarEdge Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

SolarEdge Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) reporting earnings?
A

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were SolarEdge Technologies’s (NASDAQ:SEDG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $136.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

