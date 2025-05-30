This Rockwell Automation Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander upgraded HCI Group, Inc . HCI from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $148 to $205. HCI Group shares closed at $162.85 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas upgraded Tronox Holdings plc TROX from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $5 to $7. Tronox shares closed at $5.10 on Thursday.

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell upgraded the rating for Rockwell Automation, Inc . ROK from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $283 to $350. Rockwell Automation shares closed at $315.44 on Thursday.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill upgraded the rating for Unity Software Inc. U from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $22 to $29. Unity Software shares closed at $23.77 on Thursday.

GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson upgraded the rating for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG from Sell to Hold and maintained the price target of $6.9. SolarEdge shares closed at $16.60 on Thursday.

