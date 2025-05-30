May 30, 2025 10:29 AM 2 min read

This Rockwell Automation Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander upgraded HCI Group, Inc. HCI from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $148 to $205. HCI Group shares closed at $162.85 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas upgraded Tronox Holdings plc TROX from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $5 to $7. Tronox shares closed at $5.10 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell upgraded the rating for Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $283 to $350. Rockwell Automation shares closed at $315.44 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Brent Thill upgraded the rating for Unity Software Inc. U from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $22 to $29. Unity Software shares closed at $23.77 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson upgraded the rating for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG from Sell to Hold and maintained the price target of $6.9. SolarEdge shares closed at $16.60 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying ROK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
HCI Logo
HCIHCI Group Inc
$168.213.29%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
94.37
Growth
89.53
Quality
82.67
Value
67.85
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ROK Logo
ROKRockwell Automation Inc
$315.900.31%
SEDG Logo
SEDGSolarEdge Technologies Inc
$17.203.61%
TROX Logo
TROXTronox Holdings PLC
$5.599.64%
U Logo
UUnity Software Inc
$25.949.13%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved