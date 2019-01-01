ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
SolarEdge Technologies
(NASDAQ:SEDG)
Why is it moving?
SolarEdge Technologies shares are trading higher after Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform and announced a $334 price target.
295.4005
22.9205[8.41%]
Last update: 10:45AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low279.33 - 295.98
52 Week High/Low200.86 - 389.71
Open / Close280.07 / -
Float / Outstanding55M / 55.4M
Vol / Avg.364.7K / 1M
Mkt Cap16.4B
P/E87.61
50d Avg. Price278
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.62
Total Float55M

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$490.00

Lowest Price Target1

$184.00

Consensus Price Target1

$344.78

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
93201

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Oppenheimer
  • Canaccord Genuity
  • Needham
  • Truist Securities
  • Stephens & Co.

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

SolarEdge Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)?
A

The latest price target for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) was reported by Oppenheimer on June 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $334.00 expecting SEDG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.07% upside). 42 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)?
A

The latest analyst rating for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) was provided by Oppenheimer, and SolarEdge Technologies upgraded their outperform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of SolarEdge Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for SolarEdge Technologies was filed on June 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 2, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $334.00. The current price SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) is trading at is $295.40, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.