SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) was reported by Oppenheimer on June 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $334.00 expecting SEDG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.07% upside). 42 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) was provided by Oppenheimer, and SolarEdge Technologies upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of SolarEdge Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for SolarEdge Technologies was filed on June 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $334.00. The current price SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) is trading at is $295.40, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.