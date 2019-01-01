SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for SciPlay
SciPlay Questions & Answers
The latest price target for SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.50 expecting SCPL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.89% downside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and SciPlay maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of SciPlay, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for SciPlay was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest SciPlay (SCPL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.50 to $13.50. The current price SciPlay (SCPL) is trading at is $13.76, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
