Elon Musk Levels Federal Crime Accusation Against Trump Aide Sergio Gor

Elon Musk has leveled a public accusation against Sergio Gor, a senior aide to President Donald Trump, alleging a federal crime.

What Happened: Musk asserts that Gor, currently serving as the director of the presidential personnel office, falsified his birthplace on federal forms, a misstep Musk labels as a “serious crime.”

This accusation surfaces amidst a growing dispute between Musk and Gor, which Musk suggests has strained his relationship with President Trump.

The allegations from Musk were triggered by a series of social media posts by race car driver Igor Sushko, who labeled Gor as a “Russian spy.” Sushko had disseminated a New York Post story that cast doubt on Gor’s birthplace, among other articles.

At the heart of Musk’s allegation is his claim that Gor neglected to fill out his own SF-86, a vital vetting form needed for U.S security clearance.

This is despite Gor’s responsibility in vetting thousands of executive branch employees. The White House, however, maintains that Gor has completed the form and possesses the necessary clearance.

The conflict between Musk and Gor has been intensifying since Gor allegedly swayed Trump to retract the nomination of Musk’s friend, Jared Isaacman, for a leadership position at NASA. This event reportedly led to a rift between Musk and Trump, which has been under the public eye.

Why It Matters: The ongoing feud between Musk and Gor has significant implications, particularly considering Musk’s influential role in the tech industry and Gor’s position within the Trump administration.

The fallout between Musk and Trump could potentially impact future collaborations between Musk’s companies and the federal government.

Furthermore, the allegations against Gor, if proven true, could lead to serious legal consequences and shake up the current administration.

