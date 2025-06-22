US Airstrike On Iran Draws Varied Reactions From Business Leaders, Bill Ackman Says 'Thank You To Our Great Military'

Top business figures such as Bill Ackman and Jason Calacanis have publicly shared their views on the “massive precision” airstrikes carried out by the U.S. military on three Iranian nuclear sites.

What Happened: These strikes mark a major escalation in the ongoing international conflict involving Iran and Israel, with the US now playing a new role.

Bill Ackman, a billionaire hedge fund manager, was among the first to commend the military operation. He expressed his gratitude to the US military for its “superb execution on ridding Iran of its nuclear threat.”

He also lauded Trump’s actions as being more effective than relying on Iran’s commitment to not develop nuclear weapons.

Serial entrepreneur Jason Calacanis highlighted that the US is now involved in three conflicts, five months into Trump’s term. He refrained from passing judgment, stating that the public lacks the intelligence that leaders possess.

Spencer Hakimian, the founder of Tolou Capital Management, characterized the US military operation as “completely undetectable,” and warned of potential economic havoc if Iran were to close the Strait of Hormuz.

Other business leaders, including Maguire of Sequoia Capital, Fishback of Azoria investment firm, and Scholl of Boom Supersonic, also voiced their opinions, with sentiments ranging from praise for Trump to relief over the neutralization of Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Why It Matters: The varying reactions from business leaders underscore the complexity and far-reaching implications of the US’s military actions.

While some praised the operation for neutralizing a potential nuclear threat, others expressed concern about the escalation of international conflict and potential economic repercussions.

The situation continues to evolve, and the global business community will be closely monitoring the developments.

