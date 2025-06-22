US Vs Iran: Iran's Foreign Minister Heads To Moscow, Accuses US of Derailing Nuclear Talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of Saturday’s U.S. airstrikes against Iran.

What Happened: The strikes, which Iran claims have disrupted diplomatic efforts regarding its nuclear program, have heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

As reported by The Times of Israel, the meeting in Moscow is scheduled for Sunday. This comes after President Donald Trump announced that the strikes had “totally obliterated” Iran’s key nuclear facilities. Iran quickly condemned the US action, accusing it of sabotaging ongoing negotiations for a potential deal.

In retaliation for the U.S. strikes, Iran launched two rounds of attacks against Israel, its long-standing regional rival. Trump’s intervention threatens to escalate the conflict, particularly in light of Israel’s unprecedented bombing campaign on Iran last week.

Araghchi accused the U.S. of undermining diplomacy after talks with European powers. He later stated that the U.S. and Israel had “crossed a very big red line,” asserting Iran’s commitment to defend itself “by all means necessary.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded the U.S. strikes, stating that Trump’s decision to “target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history.”

Why It Matters: The escalating tensions between Iran and the US have the potential to destabilize the region further.

The upcoming meeting between the Iranian Foreign Minister and Russian President Putin could be a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict.

The outcome of this meeting could influence the future course of Iran’s nuclear program and its relations with the US and Israel. The international community will be watching closely as these events unfold.

