QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Schnitzer Steel Indus
(NASDAQ:SCHN)
40.68
00
At close: Jun 1
40.68
00
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low34.37 - 59.7
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding20.9M / 27.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 333.1K
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E6.34
50d Avg. Price46.39
Div / Yield0.75/1.84%
Payout Ratio11.68
EPS1.33
Total Float20.9M

Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Schnitzer Steel Indus reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 6

EPS

$1.380

Quarterly Revenue

$783.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$783.2M

Earnings Recap

 

Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Schnitzer Steel Indus reported in-line EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $1.38.

Revenue was up $183.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 5.77% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Schnitzer Steel Indus's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1.76 1.71 2.08 0.99
EPS Actual 1.58 1.81 2.20 1.51
Revenue Estimate 857.06M 782.07M 807.75M 597.10M
Revenue Actual 798.12M 845.62M 820.72M 600.11M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Indus management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $1.33 and $1.38 per share.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Schnitzer Steel Indus using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Schnitzer Steel Indus Questions & Answers

Q
When is Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) reporting earnings?
A

Schnitzer Steel Indus (SCHN) is scheduled to report earnings on June 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 6, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Q
What were Schnitzer Steel Indus’s (NASDAQ:SCHN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $477.1M, which beat the estimate of $392.6M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.