Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
Earnings Recap
Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Schnitzer Steel Indus reported in-line EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $1.38.
Revenue was up $183.09 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 5.77% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Schnitzer Steel Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.76
|1.71
|2.08
|0.99
|EPS Actual
|1.58
|1.81
|2.20
|1.51
|Revenue Estimate
|857.06M
|782.07M
|807.75M
|597.10M
|Revenue Actual
|798.12M
|845.62M
|820.72M
|600.11M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Schnitzer Steel Indus management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $1.33 and $1.38 per share.
Earnings History
Schnitzer Steel Indus Questions & Answers
Schnitzer Steel Indus (SCHN) is scheduled to report earnings on June 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 6, 2022 for Q2.
The Actual EPS was $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.42.
The Actual Revenue was $477.1M, which beat the estimate of $392.6M.
