Here's Why Mark Cuban Declined To Be Considered for Kamala Harris' VP

Billionaire Mark Cuban has revealed that the Kamala Harris campaign sought to vet him for the 2024 Democratic vice presidential nomination, an offer he chose to decline.

What Happened: Cuban, ex-owner of the Dallas Mavericks, was asked by the Harris campaign to submit vetting documents for the VP role. The billionaire confirmed the rumor during an interview on Friday.

Cuban justified his decision by stating in the interview, “I’m not very good as the number two person.” He further confessed his discomfort with the traditional vice presidential duties of “shaking hands and kissing babies.”

While Cuban speculated that the Harris campaign would have taken a “different” direction with him as the VP pick instead of Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.), he also conceded that a Harris administration with him as VP would have been a disaster.

“She would have fired me within six days,” Cuban admitted.

Despite rejecting the VP offer, Cuban remained a staunch supporter of Harris, making appearances at her events in battleground states and handling press calls.

He even proposed that Harris could nominate him to head bodies such as the Federal Trade Commission or the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Why It Matters: The revelation of Cuban’s declined VP vetting offer adds a new dimension to the political landscape. His candid remarks about his unsuitability for the role underscore the importance of personality fit in political partnerships.

Despite his refusal, Cuban’s active support for Harris and his openness to leading federal agencies suggest his ongoing interest in political involvement.

This development could potentially influence future campaign strategies and candidate selections.

