Trump Publicly Contradicts DNI Gabbard's Claim That Iran Lacks Nuclear Capabilities: 'She's Wrong'

President Donald Trump has publicly contradicted Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard amid reports suggesting Gabbard’s influence within Trump’s administration is declining.

What Happened: Trump dismissed Gabbard during a press briefing on Friday. When asked about intelligence supporting a potential strike on Iran, to which Trump replied that Iran had accumulated “a tremendous amount of nuclear material.”

As reported by Fox News, when told that his intelligence team had said that Iran is not close to achieving a nuclear weapon, Trump retorted, “Well, then my intelligence community is wrong. Who in the intelligence community said that?” Upon reporter’s mention of Gabbard, Trump’s response was a curt, “She’s wrong.”

This public disagreement follows a recent media report that Gabbard’s influence within the administration was on the decline. This was after Gabbard released a video warning about the potential for nuclear annihilation, which reportedly upset Trump.

Despite the public disagreement, Vice President JD Vance voiced his support for Gabbard, characterizing her as a “veteran, a patriot, a loyal supporter of President Trump, and a critical part of the coalition he built in 2024.”

Why It Matters: The public contradiction of Gabbard by President Trump raises questions about the stability within the administration and the potential impact on national security.

Gabbard’s diminishing influence could lead to a shift in the administration’s approach to intelligence and foreign policy. As a key figure in Trump’s 2024 coalition, Gabbard’s potential sidelining could also have political implications.

