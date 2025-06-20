Major cryptocurrencies are seeing red as markets cooled off from recent gains.

Despite ongoing institutional accumulation, prices dipped following a technical rejection that triggered a wave of short-term caution. As geopolitical tensions rise, market sentiment appears risk-off heading into the weekend.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $103,120.56 -1.2% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,408.11 -4.1% Solana SOL/USD $138.63 -4.8% XRP XRP/USD $2.11 -2.5% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1617 -5% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001127 -2.6%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 27.8% and daily active addresses falling by 2.5%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 10,533 to 9,611 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 741.9%.

Coinglass data reports 130,673 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours, with the total liquidations at $467.69 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Losers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- SPX6900 SPX/USD $1.11 -16.8% AB AB/USD $0.01260 -12.7% Sonic (CRYPTO: S) $0.2816 -12.5%

Trader Notes: CrediBULL Crypto believes Bitcoin may have bottomed at range lows, potentially forming a triple tap base. He's opened a long position, his first in weeks, expecting a bounce from the current green support zone. If this level breaks, the downside target is $94,000–$98,000, though he views both outcomes as technically healthy corrections.

Rekt Capital highlights Bitcoin's continued defence of the $104,400 level, now holding for six straight weeks. All eyes are on the weekly close; a seventh consecutive hold would confirm this zone as a solid accumulation base and strengthen the case for near-term upside.

Michael van de Poppe notes that Bitcoin faced rejection at a key resistance, triggering a broader market correction. A liquidity sweep may be underway, creating the conditions for potential buy-the-dip setups. He advises patience and careful monitoring of support levels.

ShardiB2 warns that Bitcoin, like the rest of the market, failed to hold important support levels, signaling fading momentum. With risk-off sentiment heading into the weekend, traders are cautious and reluctant to maintain long positions.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

• Bitcoin Quietly Entered A New Era In March: Here’s What’s Really Behind It

Photo: Chinnapong via Shutterstock